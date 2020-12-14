banner ad

Rt 50 E to I-66 E Ramp Will Close Nightly, Dec. 14-18

| December 14, 2020 | 0 Comments | News
Overnight Closure of Ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East Planned Nightly This Week  
FAIRFAX – The ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East will be closed nightly Monday, December 14, through Friday, December 18, between midnight and 4 a.m. for overhead bridge work.
Traffic will be directed farther east, stay to the left and use the left-most left turn lane to make a U-turn at the traffic signal at Waples Mill Road, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.
The I-66/Route 50 Interchange is being reconstructed as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. The Route 50 bridges over I-66 are being lengthened and shifted to the east to accommodate new Express Lanes access ramps and the widening of I-66.
Message boards on Route 50 East are providing advance notice of the ramp closure.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
Construction and lane closure updates are available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA. To receive project updates automatically by email, sign up here.

