Rt 50 E to I-66 E Ramp Will Close Nightly, Dec. 14-18

|
|
Overnight Closure of Ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East Planned Nightly This Week
|
|
FAIRFAX – The ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East will be closed nightly Monday, December 14, through Friday, December 18, between midnight and 4 a.m. for overhead bridge work.
Traffic will be directed farther east, stay to the left and use the left-most left turn lane to make a U-turn at the traffic signal at Waples Mill Road, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.
|
|
The I-66/Route 50 Interchange is being reconstructed as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. The Route 50 bridges over I-66 are being lengthened and shifted to the east to accommodate new Express Lanes access ramps and the widening of I-66.
Message boards on Route 50 East are providing advance notice of the ramp closure.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
Construction and lane closure updates are available at Transform66.org
and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA
. To receive project updates automatically by email, sign up here
.
© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.
Tags: bridge work, Chantilly, Commute, construction, Dec. 14-18, December 2020, detour, driving, Dulles, Dulles area, Fairfax, featured, I-66, I-66 construction project, I-66 Outside the Beltway, interstate 66, loudoun, nightly, Northern Virginia, overnight, Prince William, ramp, Route 28, Route 50, Route 50 bridges, rt 50, this week, traffic, transform66, travel, u-turn, VDOT, virginia, Virginia Department of Transportation, Waples Mill Road
Category: News