Rt 50 E to I-66 E Ramp Will Close Nightly, Dec. 14-18

FAIRFAX – The ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East will be closed nightly Monday, December 14, through Friday, December 18, between midnight and 4 a.m. for overhead bridge work.

Traffic will be directed farther east, stay to the left and use the left-most left turn lane to make a U-turn at the traffic signal at Waples Mill Road, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.