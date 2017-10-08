Service Station Owner Accused of Firing Rounds During Argument

Police arrested a Haymarket business owner, Friday, for allegedly firing shots into the air during an argument with customers. Police later found illegal drugs in his possession.

Prince William Police Officers responded to the Liberty service station located at 3511 James Madison Highway in Haymarket to investigate a shooting, October 5 at 11:03 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the victims, a 55-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman both of Berrymill, reported to police that they were retrieving property from their vehicle, which they had towed to the service station earlier that week.

At some point, the business owner, Omar Ali Awad of Gainesville, arrived in his vehicle and became involved in a verbal altercation with the victims. During the encounter, the accused brandished a handgun and fired one round into the air.

The victims fled the area and contacted police.

When officers arrived and made contact with the accused, officers observed drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view in his vehicle. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.

No injuries or property damage were reported. A shell casing and two handguns were recovered.

Police arrested Omar Ali Awad, 52, of Lawnvale Drive in Gainesville, Oct. 6, and charged him with reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession a controlled substance, and possession of a scheduled I or II narcotic

His court date has been set for December 5, 2017. He is being held without bond.

