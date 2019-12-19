Settle the Debt Holiday Payoff Erases Lunch Debt at 15 Schools

Representatives of the Gainesville nonprofit Settle the Debt visited 18 area public schools this week, delivering checks to pay off accumulated lunch debts as part of its Holiday Payoff Initiative.

The initiative exceeded expectations, and Settle the Debt was able to completely erase all debts at 15 Prince William County western elementary schools. PWCS high schools received thousands towards lowering their significant lunch debts.

According to Adelle Settle, Gainesville woman and founder of the nonprofit, the schools had debts ranging from $110 to $12K. Therefore, it was very gratifying for her and her team to help make such a difference.

Settle the Debt eliminated lunch debts at Alvey, Bel Air, Bristow Run, Buckland Mills, Chris Yung, Glenkirk, Gravely, Haymarket, Mountain View, The Nokesville School, Pace West, Piney Branch, Porter Traditional, Sinclair and Tyler elementary schools.

The nonprofit also donated thousands of dollars towards paying off lunch debt at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas and Patriot High Schools in Nokesville. Woodbridge Sr. High School in mid-county received a lasting donation.

Settle especially wants to thank a few very generous donors who helped make the Settle the Debt Holiday Payoff hugely successful.

Chick-Fil-A of Gainesville and Haymarket donated $5,400, which made it possible to pay off debt payments of elementary schools in the surrounding areas.

Former PWCS Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers donated $5K to Patriot High School.

Woodbridge Senior High School received an on-going pledge of support from one of its alums. The donation will help the school in perpetuity.

Several other generous donors gave enough to pay down an entire elementary school. Some gave thousands of dollars towards high schools of their choosing.

And according to Settle upward of 300 individuals gave varying amounts, accumulating into a substantial contribution.

Wednesday, Settle and her associates with the newly formed nonprofit visited the schools to hand the donations to school administrators in person. They also presented them with a giant check.

Settle said she and her team enjoyed surprising the educators with the money they had collected.

“It was wonderful to see the smiles and the looks of shock in the school offices. It feels good to make a difference in so many lives.”

Settle the Debt is a registered 501c3 nonprofit. The nonprofit will be hosting a gala in April of 2020 and are seeking sponsors for the event. The organizers hope to raise over $100K to continue to pay down lunch debt in Prince William County.

Those who would like to contribute can visit settethedebt.org or contact Adelle Settle at adelle@settlethedebt.org.

