Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Western PWC

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for West central Prince William County until 7 p.m. Friday.

Affected locations include Bristow, Bull Run, Haymarket, Gainesville, New Baltimore, Nokesville, Catlett, Calverton, Broken Hill, Auburn and Greenwich

“Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall; this could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles,” the weather service said. “Roadways may become blocked by downed trees and ocalized power outages are possible; unsecured light objects may become projectiles.”

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding, avoid flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service out of Sterling advises that people “get indoors and move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business.”

In the Bristow area, flooding occurs quickly on Linton Hall Road near Broad Run. Residents are also advised to stay off trails and waterways.

Bristow Beat will update this story as more information becomes available.

