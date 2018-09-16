Shenandoah Sheriff’s Office Arrest Man Suspected of Bristow Burglary

Steven Edward Pace was located in a hotel parking lot in Strasburg and arrested without incident by the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, on the evening of Sept. 12.

The accused was wanted for a burglary and violation of a protective order that occurred at a residence located in the 11900 block of Waterton Lake Lane in Bristow on Sept. 10.

According to a previous crime report, Prince William County Officers responded to a residence located in the 11900 block of Waterton Lake Lane in Bristow (20121) to investigate a burglary on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Steven Edward Pace, entered the residence of the victim, a 40-year-old woman, without permission.

Further investigation determined that the accused has been violating an active preliminary protective order, which was obtained against him by the victim, by visiting the residence numerous times, leaving dead and live flowers, scaling the fence into the backyard, and leaving notes on the victim’s vehicle.

Officers also determined that they had previously encountered the accused on a separate alarm call at the residence earlier that day at which time the accused provided a false identity to officers. Following the investigation, officers obtained multiple arrest warrants for the accused. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Arrested on September 12:

Steven Edward Pace, 43, of the 12000 block of Sorrel River Way in Manassas was arrested Sept. 12 .

Pace was charged with 6 counts of violation of an emergency protective order, 1 count of burglary, 1 count of stalking, and 1 count of giving false identity to a law-enforcement officer

His court date has been set for October 17, 2018. He is being held without bond.

