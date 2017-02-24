Sixth Suspect Arrested in Sosa Rivas Murder

Feb. 23, detectives from the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit obtained a murder warrant for a sixth suspect sought in connection to the murder of Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas whose body was found washed up on the shores of the Potomac River back, Jan. 12.

The suspect is Samuel Enrique Villalobos Sanchez, 18, of no fixed address. He has been charged with murder.

“During the course of the active ongoing investigation into the victim’s death, detectives from the Homicide Unit identified this suspect as also being involved in the murder,” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus.

Prince William County detectives, with assistance from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department – K-9 Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, quickly located and apprehended the suspect in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Thursday afternoon.

The arrest follows multiple arrests, made Wednesday, in connection to the Sosa Rivas murder.

February 22, detectives from the Prince William County Homicide Unit, with the assistance from multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania, located and apprehended three suspects wanted in connection to the murder of Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas.

“The victim’s body was located along the shoreline of the Potomac River on January 12,” said Probus. “After determining that the suspects were directly involved in the victim’s murder, information was received which indicated they were in the Newtown Township area of Pennsylvania.”

Prince William County police detectives received local assistance from the Newtown Township Police Department, Upper Merion Township Police Department, Haverford Township Police Department and the Marple Township Police Department as well as federal assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. With their help, police successfully located and arrested the three suspects, one of which was identified as a juvenile.

According to police, two additional suspects, both of whom are adult women, were charged as co-conspirators in the murder and were arrested in the Baltimore area of Maryland earlier this month.

“Detectives from Prince William County believe this murder was gang related,” said Probus, “as several of the suspects arrested are believed to be members of the criminal street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS13.”

All suspects will be extradited back to Virginia in the near future, Probus said.

