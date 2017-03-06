Smith Clinches Democratic Nomination for Clerk Special Election

By Danica Roem

Friday afternoon, Jacqueline Smith officially became the Democratic nominee for the Clerk of the Circuit Court special election scheduled for April 18 in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park. She was the only candidate to file before the 3 p.m. deadline on March 3, so there will be no caucus.

Jacqueline, the Democratic nominee for clerk in 2015 who lost by four percentage point to the now-late former Clerk Michele McQuigg, kicked off her campaign March 2 with a fundraiser at City Tavern in Manassas.

Wednesday, she received her first round of press, telling the Gainesville Times, “The politics need to come out of that office” and that staffers “should perform their duties in a fair, unbiased way… [Staff] need to be blind to anything other than providing services and doing what the community needs.”

With six weeks and four days until the special election, Jacqueline has a number of canvassing events coming up, listed at www.facebook.com/smithforclerk2017.

One of them includes a co-canvassing event supporting both her campaign for clerk and my campaign for the 13th District of the Virginia House of Delegates on Saturday, March 11. We’re meeting at the Haymarket-Gainesville Community Library at 1 p.m. and knocking on doors of likely Democratic voters living along the Heathcote Boulevard corridor of Gainesville and in the Town of Haymarket.

Last week, Jacqueline released a video announcing her campaign. More information about her candidacy is available atwww.smithforclerk.com. She can be reached by email at jacqueline@smithforclerk.com or by calling her office at (571) 529-9379.

