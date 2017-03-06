Smoke Over Area Eminating from Quantico Control Burn
Many are asking – where is all that smoke over Manassas coming from? The answer is Quantico, which is having a “slow burn,” Monday.
Marine Corp Base Quantico has issued a community advisory:
Community Advisory: Local residents in vicinity of Nokesville and surrounding areas may experience heavy smoke as a result of a controlled burn on Marine Corps Base Quantico.
Base personnel are conducting the controlled burn in the area of a recent brush fire on base. The effects of the controlled burn could last for up to 72 hours.
Quantico has also announced a noise advisory for this week:
Noise Advisory for March 6, 2017 through March 13, 2017
MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA.
Residents in the vicinity of Marine Corps Base Quantico may experience an increase in noise as an effect from the following live fire, demolition, or other ground/air operations:
• Live Fire Exercise – Sat., March 4th thru Tues., March 7th from 10 a.m. to 1159 p.m.
• Range Ops Exercise – Wed., March 8th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Live Fire Exercise – Fri., March 10th thru Sun., March 12th from 7 a.m. to 12 noon
The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area will depend on atmospheric conditions.
