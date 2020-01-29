SRO Arrests Student for Bomb Threat Made Towards Lake Ridge Middle School

A Prince William County School Resource Officer (SRO) received information of a potential threat of violence at Lake Ridge Middle School located at 12350 Mohican Road in Woodbridge (22192) on Jan. 28 at 11:30 a.m.

The investigation revealed that a student made statements of potential violence towards the school while on the school bus.

“The SRO subsequently identified the student and determined that the risk to the school was not credible,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr.

Following the investigation, on Jan. 29, the SRO charged the student, a 13-year-old male of Woodbridge with threats to bomb.

His court date is pending. He was released to a family member.

The suspect is not being identified by name as he is a juvenile under the age of 18.

There is no announcement posted on the Lake Ridge Middle School website.

