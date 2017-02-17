Woman Dies in Stabbing Near Sudley Manor Drive

One woman has been proclaimed dead and another victim is seriously injured in a stabbing that occurred near Sudley Manor Drive, Friday evening.

Prince William Police Officers responded to the 7300 block of Forrester Lane in the Manassas area of Prince William County to investigate a stabbing, Feb. 17 at 6:22 p.m.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located two victims, both adults, suffering from injuries to the body,” said police spokesperson, Officer Steven Mattos.

Police later learned that one of the victims, an adult female, had been pronounced dead due to her injuries.

The second victim, identified as an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

“The incident appears to be domestic in nature and all involved parties are accounted for,” said Mattos. “The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.”

