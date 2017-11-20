State Police Crack Down on I-66 HOV Violators

Submitted by Virginia State Police

With the heaviest-traveled season of the year upon us, Virginia State Police initiated a traffic-safety HOV enforcement operation on Interstate 66 last Friday.

The initiative was also in response to the numerous public complaints state police receives concerning abuse of the HOV lanes along the I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia.

During the morning and evening rush hours on Nov. 17, Virginia troopers issued the following summonses as a result of HOV violations on I-66:

1 st offense HOV- 165 summonses

offense HOV- 165 summonses 2 nd offense HOV- 11 summonses

offense HOV- 11 summonses 3rd offense HOV – 2 summonses

In addition, state police cited one driver for failing to wear a seatbelt and seven drivers for driving without a valid license. As a result of the traffic stops, state troopers also served two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrants.

For more information on current I-66 HOV restrictions, please go to http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/hov-novasched.asp#I-66HOV-2TwoorMorePeople

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.