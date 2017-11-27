State Police Detail Fatal Crashes in Fairfax over Thanksgiving Weekend

Submitted by Corrine Geller, Virginia State Police

There were two fatal crashes on highways in Fairfax County over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Nov. 23, 2017, on I-495, at 3:36 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 23, Virginia State Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred on Interstate 495, just south of Exit 173/Van Dorn Ave.

A tractor-trailer, traveling west on I-495, was experiencing some mechanical issues and pulled off onto the right shoulder. The adult male driver got out of the tractor and walked around to inspect for any damage or obvious mechanical failure. Once he was satisfied that nothing was wrong, he got back into the cab. Just as the driver went to put on his seatbelt, he felt an impact to the rear of his trailer.

A 2013 Honda Civic traveling west on I-495 had run off the right side of the highway and struck the rear of the stopped tractor-trailer. The Honda’s driver, Christopher S. Padilla, 30, of Alexandria, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Unit also responded to the scene to assist with the crash.

The second one occurred Nov. 26, 2017, at 10:24 a.m. on I-66 just west of the Nutley Street exit.

A 1989 Honda Civic was traveling east on I-66 when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck the Jersey wall. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to reenter the eastbound lanes of I-66 and collide with a 2006 Toyota Scion.

The driver of the Civic, Susie E. Snyder, 78, of Arlington, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

Geller said 10 died over the holiday weekend, and the number of traffic fatalities is up this year from the previous year.

