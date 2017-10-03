State Police Patrol Car Vandalized Outside Bristow Residence

The Virginia State Police is investigating the vandalism of a state police patrol car that occurred in the area of Colesmire Gate Way in Bristow Sept. 30.

According to VSP Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller, the incident occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m in front of the trooper’s residence.

“A window had been broken on the vehicle and several items taken from inside the police vehicle,” Geller said.

Police are not identifying exactly what items were taken from the car.

“I can confirm that no state police firearms were among the items stolen,” she said.

Bristow Beat is following the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact State Police at area11@vsp.virginia.gov or by calling 703-803-0026 or #77 on a cell phone.

