UPDATED: Sterling Woman Dies in Crash on I-66

Updated May 22 at 2:45 p.m.

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Aziz is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at the 50-mile marker on Interstate 66.

A flatbed tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-66. The vehicle did not have its lights on and the driver was asleep in the cab.

A 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling east on I-66 ran into the back of the truck. The impact of the crash sparked a minor fire within the Cobalt, which the trooper was able to put out with a fire extinguisher.

The female driver of the Chevrolet, Randi L. Cockerille, 25, of Sterling, Va., died at the scene.

The truck’s driver, a 35-year-old male driver from Iowa, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.