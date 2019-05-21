UPDATED: Sterling Woman Dies in Crash on I-66
Updated May 22 at 2:45 p.m.
Virginia State Police Trooper A. Aziz is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at the 50-mile marker on Interstate 66.
A flatbed tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-66. The vehicle did not have its lights on and the driver was asleep in the cab.
A 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling east on I-66 ran into the back of the truck. The impact of the crash sparked a minor fire within the Cobalt, which the trooper was able to put out with a fire extinguisher.
The female driver of the Chevrolet, Randi L. Cockerille, 25, of Sterling, Va., died at the scene.
The truck’s driver, a 35-year-old male driver from Iowa, was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Original Article, May 21 at 10 a.m.
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 near the 52-mile marker in Fairfax County at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, May 21.
“An eastbound passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the car to catch fire,” said Virginia State Police spokeswoman, Corinne Geller.
One fatality has been confirmed. The crash remains under investigation.
State police are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.
