Stonewall Jackson Monument at Manassas Battlefield Vandalized

Employees of the National Park Service discovered vandalism on a state of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson on the Manassas/Bull Run Battlefield, Wednesday morning.

The word “Dead!” was spray painted onto the state’s base in gold over a layer of white paint.

Preservationists are currently working to remove the paint.

The vandalism comes after a Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting, Tuesday evening, when Supervisor Frank Principi of Woodbridge proposed a resolution to rename the portion Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway in the county.

That resolution failed even to receive a second, which incited outrage in the audience, with some chanting “Shame!”

After a recess, board members, sans Principi, voted in the affirmative to adopt a partial resolution brought forth by Supervisor Nohe (Coles) to strongly condemn white supremacy, racist organizations and political violence, and to promote equality in the county.

Noah’s resolution did not propose any renaming.

Supervisors said renaming are not out of the question, but would require much more community input.

More information about the meeting to follow.

