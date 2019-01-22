Warrenton Man Arrested for Strangulation in Gainesville

Prince William County Police charged Jonas Isaiah Hume, 41, of Warrenton with strangulation following a Jan. 18 incident at a residence in the 7000 block of Manahoac Place in Gainesville.

According to police, Hume assaulted a 49-year-old woman during an argument.

“During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the neck and choked her,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “The victim was eventually able to break free from the accused and flee the residence before contacting police.”

Police reported the victim sustained minor injuries; Hume was arrested Friday evening without incident

Hume’s court date is March 11; he is held without bond.

