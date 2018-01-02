Student Detained for Threat Against Battlefield High School

An 11th grade male student was detained by police at Battlefield High School, Tuesday morning, for posting a threat towards the Haymarket school that had been shared on social media.

All students and faculty are safe, and according to Prince William Police, no plot against the school was ever planned. Rather, the alleged threat was one student’s idea of a joke.

The photo showed him holding a gun and warning students not to come to school when classes resumed on Jan. 2.

“The student posted a photo on social media holding a firearm that turned out to be a replica rifle. The student allegedly meant it as a joke,” said Prince William Police spokesperson, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

According to Perok, the student said he originally sent the post to just a few people, but it ended up being more widely shared via social media.

Police were notified by a concerned parent, and quickly arrived at the school to detain the student.

“The student was identified quickly and charges may be obtained, said Perok. “The schools released a statement.”

Battlefield High School Assistant Principal sent this message to parents via SchoolMessenger, Tuesday at 7:20 a.m.

Good Morning, I am communicating to you about a possible threat at Battlefield High School. Prince William County Police have investigated and quickly identified the student involved. All operations are continuing as normal at Battlefield High School. Our school counseling office is open should your son or daughter need to speak with anyone. Mark Roadarmel

He also sent this email communication:

Dear Battlefield Students and Parents: I want to reassure you that our school is safe, despite a disturbing social media post that we became aware of overnight. Police immediately investigated and identified a student allegedly responsible for a post that showed a vintage rifle and a statement about not coming to school. While police found no credible threat to students or staff, the individual may face charges. Additional police were on hand at the school this morning as a precaution to facilitate a normal opening. Again, there is no credible threat, and we anticipate continued normal and safe operations. Some absences at the class were likely linked to the posting, although cold weather and the return from break could also have been a contributing factor. Rest assured that we will promptly notify you if and when there is ever any reason for real concern. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. Mark Roadarmel Assistant Principal

According to one teacher, there were a number of absences in some classes and some students showed up to school late, after police had detained the suspect. Other factors contributing to the absences could be the prediction for a very cold morning.

The student’s name and photo is not being released as he is a minor.

