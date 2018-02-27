Students Post Threat Against Patriot Teacher on Social Media

School Resource Officer (SRO) received information of a potential threat of violence against a Prince William County Public School teacher at Patriot High School located at 10504 Kettle Run Rd in Nokesville, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.

“The investigation revealed that two students, a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, communicated over the social media app Snapchat suggesting violence against a specific teacher at the school,” said police spokesperson Office Nathan Probus. “The students also posted a picture of a suspected firearm that was later determined to be a BB gun.”

The officer subsequently located both students and quickly determined that the threat was not credible. Following the investigation, the officer obtained petitions for both students who were served and released back to the custody of a family member.

Charged on February 26:

A 16-year-old male of Bristow and a 14-year-old male of Gainesville were both were charged with threats of serious bodily injury on school property

Their court date pending. They have been released to the custody of a family members.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.