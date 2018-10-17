Supervisor Lawson, PWC Announces Canine Care Carnival

Dress up your pup for the Canine Care Carnival, Sunday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. and bring them to at the Nokesville Community Park at 12560 Aden Road in Nokesville. (Or don’t dress them. It’s not required.)

The dog-centric event is sponsored by Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, Prince William County Parks and Recreation & Tourism Department and the Prince William County Animal Shelter.

There will also be fun events like the K9 Demonstrations, a scavenger hunt and the canine costume contest at 2:30 p.m., but the event also offers important services such as chipping and rabbies vaccines at a reasonable price.

Vendors will be there from board, veterinarian and other pet services will be there as well.

Dogs should have a great time, and pet parents too!

Please bring leases and only healthy socialized dogs.

