Suspect Sentenced to Life for Gang-Related Murder of Fairfax Teen in Nokesville, 2017

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces yesterday’s successful conviction of Hector Armando Gamez Amaya, 31, related to the death of Miguel Ruiz Carrillo, 18, of Mount Vernon.

The murder occurred in the early morning hours of August 4, 2017, near the intersection of Route 28 and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville, Virginia.

The Jury found Mr. Hector Armando Gamez Amaya, of McDonough, Georgia, guilty and recommended a life sentence in addition to 60 years in prison for the following charges:

➢ One count of First-Degree Murder

➢ One count of Abduction

➢ Two counts of Criminal Gang Participation

➢ One count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

➢ One count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction

➢ One count of Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony

➢ One count of Unlawful Concealment of a Body

This is one of the first jury trials the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney has participated in since COVID-19 triggered a Declaration of Judicial Emergency from the Supreme Court of Virginia on March 16th of this year.

Since March, the COVID-19 epidemic has created a sizable backlog of cases for trial and the Courts are working to decrease the backlog by setting one jury trial per week in accordance with the plan approved by the Virginia Supreme Court.

“Our office stands committed to prosecuting violent crime, no matter the circumstance. This trial is an example of our dedication to the pursuit of justice in the community,” said Ashworth.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office handled the prosecution of this case. The Special Investigations Unit is one of five units created in January of this year by Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashworth with the goal of combatting crimes that cause the most harm to the citizens of Prince William County.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney would also like to commend the Prince William County Police Department for its investigation of this case.

