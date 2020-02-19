Suspect Wanted for Impersonating Police Officer in Haymarket

Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 6200 block of Aster Haven Circle in the Haymarket area to investigate a suspicious person, Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8:27 p.m.

“The homeowner reported to police that an unknown man knocked on his door and identified himself as a law enforcement officer while displaying a badge in the shape of a shield,” said police spokeswoman Office Renee Carr. “The homeowner refused to provide his identification to the suspect.”

When the homeowner went to close the door, the suspect attempted shove a clipboard in the door.

The suspect fled the area in a blue Toyota Prius. No entry was made into the home and no injuries were reported.

Police have described the suspect as a white male, approximately 50 years old, 5’8” and 206 pounds, with brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.