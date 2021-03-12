Teen Girl Arrested for Robbing Gas Station

Attempted Armed Robbery – On December 19 at 1:32AM, officers responded to the Exxon service station located at 12700 Minniville Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an attempted robbery. The store employee reported to police that two women, later identified as the accused, entered the store and approached the employee. During the encounter, one of the accused, identified as a 15-year-old female juvenile, demanded money after brandishing a stun gun. The employee refused and threw merchandise at the suspect. The juvenile ran to the rear of the store while the other suspect fled the scene. The employee was able to detain the juvenile who was then detained by police upon their arrival. Read up on the shoplifting charges in Denver and understand how to deal with such cases legally. Following the investigation, the 15-year-old female juvenile was arrested. Detectives from the Robbery Unit were able to identify and obtain petitions for the second suspect, also identified as a 15-year-old female juvenile. Attempts to locate the second suspect has been unsuccessful. Arrested on December 19: [Juvenile] A 15-year-old female juvenile of Manassas Charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault & battery Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center Wanted: [Juvenile] A 14-year-old female juvenile of Manassas Wanted for attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery

