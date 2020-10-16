Teen Wanted for Sexual Assault of 9-Year-Old Girl in Ben Lomond Park

Sexual Assault – On October 11 at 2:36 p.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that reportedly occurred that afternoon in the area of Ben Lomond Park, at 7500 Ben Lomond Park Drive, in the Manassas, Prince William.

According to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, the investigation revealed that the victim, a 9-year-old girl, was at the park alone when she was approached by an unknown teen-aged male. During the encounter, the two engaged in conversation before the juvenile hugged the victim from behind and assaulted her.

The victim separated from the suspect and went to her nearby residence where she immediately informed a parent who then contacted the police.

The victim was not injured.

Officers checked the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Police describe the suspect as an Hispanic male, 13-15 years of age, 5’2”-5’5”, 140 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, short curly brown hair, brown eyes, and an ear piercing.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue or gray pants, and tennis shoes with white socks.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.