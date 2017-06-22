Three Manassas Teens Arrested on Route to Beach

Manassas 18-year-olds Michal Joan Berrios, Lorenzo Dominic Cota, and Cristhianna Ismael Ortez Flores were arrested in North Carolina on their way down to Myrtle Beach, Saturday, to celebrate their high school graduation.

Officers seized 3.3 ounces of marijuana, 2.6 grams of cocaine, 18 liters of liquor, 50 liters of beer, drug paraphernalia and $3,600.00 in cash from the men.

Sheriff James A. McVicker of Bladen County, North Carolina released details of a traffic stop that lead to arrests on multiple charges for drug and alcohol possession for the three men.

“The traffic stop began Saturday at 11:30 when Trooper Ronnie Walker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stopped a 2006 Trailblazer for speeding 76 in a 55 miles per hour speed zone on NC 87 near Tar Heel,” said McVicker. “Trooper Walker noticed the smell of marijuana on his approach to the vehicle. He asked for assistance and Sergeant Donnie Williamson with my office responded. A search of the vehicle disclosed drugs and alcohol and Agent Ron Hebert with North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement was also notified.”

According to a spokesperson for the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was occupied by three young men who had just graduated from high school Friday night in Manassas, Virginia and were on their way to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They planned to celebrate their graduation with other friends with a week stay at the beach. The young men in the vehicle told officers that a group of 10 graduating seniors had planned the trip for a year and pooled their money to buy the alcohol and drugs.

The men were charged with Underage Possession of a Malt Beverage; Underage Possession of Fortified Wine and Liquor; Illegal Transport of Alcoholic Beverages; Bringing Alcoholic Beverages Into The State in excess of 4 gallons; Transporting Non Tax Paid Alcoholic Beverages; Possession With Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Cocaine; Felony Possession of Marijuana and Cocaine; Simple Possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV Narcotics; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Additionally Berrios was charged with Speeding and Cota was charged with Maintaining a Vehicle to Transport Narcotics.

Berrios was placed under a $28,300.00 bond, Cota received a $43,000.00 bond and Ortez Flores was placed under a $27,000.00 bond. All three men had first appearance hearings Monday and were released on bond pending trial.

“I am pleased we have such a good working relationship with other state and local agencies,” said McVicker. “This is a good example of teamwork and commitment. I am sure no one expected a simple stop for speeding to turn out like this.”

