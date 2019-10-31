Tornado Watch in Effect for DMV Halloween Evening

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Halloween evening, Oct. 31 until 12 a.m. Nov. 1 in the D.C. Metro region and surrounding areas to the north and south.

Virginia areas affected include Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park, Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Stafford, Culpepper, Spotsylvania, Shenandoah, Madison, Fredericksburg, Winchester and Charlottesville.

To the north, the storm will reach up into Maryland towards Baltimore.

“A line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move east across the region. These storms will bring the possibility of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes,” said the National Weather Service.

The NWS asks that people be sheltered when the thunderstorms pass through the area.

The storm should reach D.C. by approximately 8 p.m. Thunderstorms may last around one area as they move through an area.

Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding.

Trick or Treaters may want to remain close to home and watch the weather. It is dangerous to head out in heavy rains and wind gusts or walk near high-rising waters.

