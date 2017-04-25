Tractor Trailer Accident Kills Man on Prince William Parkway

A man has been pronounced dead as the result of a tractor-trailer colliding with a car on the Prince William Parkway early Tuesday morning.

According to Prince William Police, at April 25 at 3:27 a.m., investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Balls Ford Road in Manassas to investigate a two vehicle crash between a tractor double trailer and a sedan.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.

The driver of the sedan, identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor double trailer, also an adult male, was not injured.

“The identity of the deceased driver will also be released once a next of kin is notified,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.

The investigation continues. Police say they will release more information at a later time.

