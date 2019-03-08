UPDATED: Tractor-Trailer Overturns at Rt 29 North, Linton Hall Road

UPDATED Mar. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Prince William County Police units are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Rt 29 north at Linton Hall Road, reported the Haymarket Police Department around 1:20 p.m., Mar. 8.

There are no reports of injuries.

“Rt 29 North is closed at McGraws Corner and traffic is being turned around. Rt 29 South is still open at this time.”

“Due to this crash, we are experiencing increased traffic through town (of Haymarket) at this time. Please avoid the area of the crash if possible,” the police station shared.

Updated Information:

Prince William Police posted that the overturned truck caused a hazmat spill at Route 29 near Virginia Oaks.

According to police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr, the truck did go over the overpass, and landed upside down.

“It was carrying hazardous materials so additional cleanup will be needed. The road will be shut down for a couple of hours,” she said.

State Police, VDOT, PWC Fire & Rescue and other agencies are on scene.

Northbound Route 29 traffic is being diverted onto Virginia Oaks Drive and Somerset Crossing.

“We are still investigating what lead up to the crash.”

Bristow Beat will provide updates.

