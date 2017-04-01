Transportation Department Announces Roads Affected by Route 28 Paving

To accommodate milling and paving operations as well as shoulder widening along Route 28, the Prince William County Transportation Department announced lane closures on Linton Hall Road and Vint Hill Road the week of April 2-7.

Lane closures include:

Vint Hill Road (east of Fitzgerald Way to Shaffer Lane) West and eastbound lanes will have flagging operations from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Route 28 (north of Route 28 at Linton Hall Road to Route 28 at Chapel Springs Road) North and southbound lanes will have left and right lane closures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 28 (north of Bristow Road to Route 28 at Infantry Lane) South and northbound lanes will have alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Linton Hall Road (west of Linton Hall Road at Route 28 to Linton Hall Road at Route 28) West and eastbound lanes with alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fitzgerald Way (east of Determination Drive to Vint Hill Road) West and eastbound lanes will have flagging operations from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

