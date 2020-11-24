Two Arrested for Armed Robbery at Promenade in Gainesville

Armed Robbery – Prince William County Police Officers responded to investigate a robbery, Nov. 21 at 12:14 a.m. that was reported to have occurred in the 8000 block of Gateway Promenade Place in Gainesville earlier that evening.

The investigation revealed that the accused and three other suspects, conspired to rob a 19-year-old man.

One of the suspected arranged a meeting with the victim in the aforementioned area where the other suspects brandished weapons and assaulted the victim.

“The suspects took the victim’s property before fleeing on foot,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr. “The victim reported minor injuries.”

During the investigation, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit identified Chance Nathaniel Cole, 19, of Gainesville, as the suspect who arranged the meeting. They took him into custody without incident on Nov. 22.

The next day, detectives identified another suspect and obtained arrest warrants. Police located suspect Suspect Ashton Lee Myers, 21, Gainesville, at his residence and took him into custody without incident.

The case remains active as detectives attempt to identify the two remaining suspects.

Arrests made:

Chance Nathaniel Cole, 19, of Culloden Crest Lane in Gainesville has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Ashton Lee Myers 21, of Tackhouse Loop in Gainesville, has been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Their court date has been set for Dec. 14, 2020. They are both being held without bond.

Two suspects remain at large.

One suspect is described as a Latino man, very short, wearing a black ski-style mask.

The other suspect is described as a black man, who was wearing a black ski-style was, a grey hooded sweatshirt and carrying a knife.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

