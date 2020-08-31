Two OmniRide Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

WOODBRIDGE, VA OmniRide has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 among their nearly 300 employees. Two employees tested positive late last week and notified First Transit, which began internal contact tracing with the employees immediately. First Transit operates and maintains OmniRide’s bus service.

The affected employees last worked early last week, and did not return to OmniRide upon feeling ill. Out of precaution, additional rounds of vehicle and facility cleaning occurred following the first reports of illness. These measures were taken based on the employees’ reported illness, even prior to their positive diagnosis. In any instance where employees have identified possible risk or exposure, the equipment and facility have been further sanitized.

“First, our thoughts are with the two employees and with their loved ones. We wish them a full and speedy recovery. We truly appreciate them following COVID-19 protocol by notifying us quickly of their illness,” said OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider.

“Second, we understand how difficult and worrisome this news is for everyone involved with OmniRide and First Transit. We want to reiterate that the health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. We have been following the guidance of the Virginia Department of Health and will continue to do so.”

Protocols that have been in place on our local and commuter service since the beginning of the pandemic include the following:

Enhanced cleaning was occurring as early as February with gloves, sanitizer, and masks available to all employees as soon as the supplies were delivered by our Emergency Operations Center partners.

Instituted local fare elimination, cashless express fares, and rear door entry to minimize passenger/operator interaction. OmniRide marked off seats to keep operators distanced from passengers, temporarily closed the facility to visitors and passengers, and instituted improved layouts to prevent passenger gatherings. Passenger capacity remains limited on buses.

OmniRide has additional cloth face coverings available to employees for distribution to passengers, their family, or general public. OmniRide also continues to provide personal protective equipment including gloves, face coverings, and hand sanitizer to all employees.

Daily mid-shift vehicle sanitization with a focus on high contact surfaces.

Field Specialists were pulled from their regular duties to ensure rigorous cleaning protocols were taking place, and we recently created and filled a full-time position to support enhanced COVID-19 prevention efforts.

“OmniRide has been operating services six days a week for nearly six months since the pandemic began spreading in Northern Virginia, yet this is our first positive case. This does not happen by accident—this success only happens because of the vigilant attention we have given to the health of employees and passengers,” said Schneider.

For more information contact Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or visit OmniRide.com

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, Stafford County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including: OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; and OmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter benefit programs. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

OmniRide/PRTC is a sponsor of Bristow Beat.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.