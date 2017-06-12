Two Wounded in Shooting at Woodbridge Hotel

Officers responded to the Quality Inn located at 1109 Horner Road in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting, June 12 at 8:49 a.m.

“Staff members reported to police that a female guest of the hotel, identified as a 54-year-old woman of New York, walked into the lobby area with a gunshot wound to the upper body,” said Prince William Police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The woman reported that an altercation had taken place inside one of the rooms with a male acquaintance. The woman was immediately transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers secured the hallway and evacuated other guests from around the incident location. Several attempts to make contact with the occupant inside the room were unsuccessful.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a tactical team entered the room and located the male party, identified as a 55-year-old man of New York, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A handgun was recovered inside the room. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are continuing the investigation into what led up to the initial altercation between the two parties. Both parties are known to one another and the incident was isolated to the room. The investigation continues.

Information for this article was provided by Prince William Police with an immediate release crime report dated June 12, 2017.

