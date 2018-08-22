U.S. Customs, Border Protection Arrests Manassas Illegal Immigrant for Child Fondling

STERLING, Virginia — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a Salvadoran man at Washington Dulles International Airport Tuesday on an outstanding arrest warrant for felony fondling of a child.

CBP officers arrested Jose Orlando Mendoza Quintanilla, 39, of El Salvador who was living in Manassas, Virginia, as he waited for a departing flight. The original charge is from 2007 by the Manassas Police Department.

Mendoza Quintanilla is also wanted by federal authorities after an immigration judge ordered him removed in 2007 after Mendoza Quintanilla illegally entered the country.

Officers verified Mendoza Quintanilla’s identity and confirmed the warrant with Manassas Police. CBP turned Mendoza Quintanilla over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

“Felony sexual offense is a serious charge, and it is compounded by the age of the victim. This arrest illustrates Customs and Border Protection’s close cooperation with our law enforcement partners to return an allegedly dangerous fugitive to justice,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of the Baltimore Field Office. “Arresting wanted fugitives at our nation’s ports of entry is one way in which CBP helps to keep our communities safe.”

Charges and allegations contained in criminal complaints are merely accusations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

