Uber Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of 19-Year-Old Near Bristow Road

The Uber Driver sought in connection to the sexual assault of a 19-year-old that was reported to have occurred in the area of Dumfries Road near Bristow Road in Manassas, Prince William, in 2020, was arrested in Maryland today.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Ginn, 27, of Waldorf, Maryland was arrested in Maryland by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

On July 2, 2020 at 2:58 p.m, Prince William Police Officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in the area of Dumfries Road near Bristow Road in Manassas (20112) earlier that morning.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, reported to police that she arranged for an Uber ride just before 5 a.m. During the ride, the driver, identified as the accused, exposed himself to the victim and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to separate herself from the accused while still inside the vehicle before arriving at the requested destination. No injuries were reported.

On July 3, following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Aaron Ginn. Attempts to locate the accused were initially unsuccessful until May 11.

Arrested on May 11: Aaron Ginn, 27, of Cornflower Lane in Waldorf, Maryland. Ginn was charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure. His court date is pending. He is incarcerated. (No photo is available.)

This article was combined from the initial police press release and May 11, 2021 update.

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.