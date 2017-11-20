UPDATE: 2 of 3 Endangered Bristow Teens Located

UPDATE: Nov. 21 at 2:20 p.m.

According to Prince William Police, Ashley Sarah Lemus, one of the three teens reported as missing and endangered on Nov. 18, was located in Fairfax County today and is safe. Breonia Andreia Thomas was located yesterday in Washington D.C.

The remaining teen, Chamareya Rontavia Wright, is still missing.

UPDATE: Nov. 20 at 10 p.m.

Breonia Andreia Thomas, one of the three teens reported as missing and endangered on November 18, was located in Washington D.C. and is safe.

The two other teens, Ashley Sarahy Lemus and Chamareya Rontavia Wright, are still missing.

Police are still asking for the communities help in located the remaining two girls.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Prince William County Police Department, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is asking for the public’s help in locating three missing and endangered teens.

All three of the teenagers are girls. Their names are Ashley Sarahy Lemus, Breonia Andreia Thomas, and Chamareya Rontavia Wright.

The investigation revealed all three teens left the Bristow area of Prince William County at approximately 2:30 a.m. on November 12.

At that time, the teens were reported to police and their statuses were listed as missing-runaway.

November 17, the statuses of the teens were upgraded to missing-endangered.

The teens are believed to have left the area voluntarily and may be in a small silver SUV, possibly a Honda CRV with a 2007-2011 body style.

The FBI is assisting the Prince William County Police Department with their resources in this case as the teens are believed to have left the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these teens is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at703-792-6500 or the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or www.tips.fbi.gov.

Ashley Sarahy Lemus is described as a Hispanic female, 17 years of age, 5’1”, 115lbs with brown hair, brown eyes, a “Stay Strong” tattoo on her chest, a heart tattoo on her sternum and other unknown tattoos on her arms and wrists

Ashley was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and gray leggings

Breonia Andreia Thomas is described as a black female, 17 years of age, 5’1”, 136lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Breonia was last seen wearing a multi-color romper and a purple bandana on her head

Chamareya Rontavia Wright is described as a black female, 18 years of age, 5’5”, 195lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Chamareya was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and dark color leggings

