UPDATE: Nokesville Man Charged in Fatal Bristow Road Crash

Updated Jan. 22, 5 a.m.

Prince William County Police charged Nicklaus Tyler Holbrook, 19, of Nokesville with reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle following the Dec. 23 crash that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Manassas man.

“It is still unknown if alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said.

Police released Holbrook on a court summons; his court date is Feb. 20.

Original Story:

A young Manassas man died and four were seriously injured in a one-vehicle car crash on Bristow Road in Bristow, Sunday.

December 23 at 10:37 p.m., investigators from the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 10900 block of Bristow Road in Bristow (20136) to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 1990 Acura Integra was traveling eastbound on Bristow Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck two trees. As a result of the crash, two rear passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and a passenger in the front seat were entrapped and had to be extricated. A fourth passenger seated directly behind the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two passengers were flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A fourth passenger was transported to another local hospital with serious injuries. Only the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed was a factor in the crash. It is still unknown if alcohol and drugs were factors. Charges are pending. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased passenger was identified as Edgar Medrano, 24, of Manassas.

The driver of the 1990 Acura Integra was identified as a 19-year-old male of Nokesville.

A second passenger was identified as a 20-year-old man of Manassas Park.

A third passenger was identified as a 19-year-old man of Manassas.

A fourth passenger was identified as a 24-year-old woman of Manassas.

