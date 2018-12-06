UPDATE: Missing Haymarket Man Found Safe

UPDATE: Antonio Jamaul Durham, who was reported as missing and endangered earlier this afternoon, has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Antonio Jamaul Durham.

Family members originally reported Antonio missing to police on Dec. 5 after he was last seen at his residence located in the 15800 block of Mackenzie Manor Dr in Haymarket around 9:30 p.m. on December 4.

Upon further investigation, detectives reclassified Antonio as endangered on Dec. 6.

While Antonio is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances, detectives are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Antonio Jamaul Durham is described as a black male, 19 years of age, 6’01”, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.