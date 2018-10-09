UPDATE: Police Arrest Man for Abduction, Sexual Assault of Woodbridge Girl

UPDATED: Oct. 10 at 1:45 a.m.

Prince William Police have apprehended and arrested the man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a juvenile girl, Tuesday morning in Woodbridge.

During the extensive investigation, detectives from the Special Victims Bureau and Violent Crimes Bureau were able to identify the suspect involved in the abduction that occurred in the 14200 block of Essex Drive in Woodbridge in the morning hours of October 9.

Members of the Department’s Forensics Services Section were able to link the accused, identified as Adam-Seth Walter, to the incident from evidence recovered from the scene.

Members of the Street Crimes Unit apprehended the accused without incident in the area while on an unrelated investigation.

The investigation into the abduction revealed the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was walking to school when she observed the accused coming towards her. The accused grabbed the victim and implied he had a weapon.

At the same time, a witness, identified as a 34-year-old woman, was in front of her residence and observed the victim with the accused.

“During the encounter, the accused repeatedly struck the witness, causing significant injuries before forcing her and the juvenile victim into the residence,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Another occupant of the house heard the accused in the home and attempted to intervene. The accused then fled the residence with the juvenile victim.

When the accused left the residence, the witness immediately called police to report the incident. The accused took the victim to an address on Cumberland Dr where he sexually assaulted her. After the encounter, the accused released the victim and fled on foot.

Responding officers learned of the juvenile victim from the witness and began checking the area.

The juvenile victim approached an officer stationed in the area a short time later. The juvenile victim and witness were transported to an area hospital for treatment while detectives and forensic investigators continued the investigation.

The accused has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to this investigation and remains incarcerated.

Arrested on October 9:

Adam-Seth Nathaneal Walter, 36, of no fixed address was charged with [in connection to the juvenile victim] 1 count of abduction with intent to defile, 1 count of rape, 2 counts sodomy, 1 count of aggravated sexual battery, and 1 count of indecent liberties.

He was additionally charged with [in connection to the adult witness/victim] 1 count of abduction, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1 count of robbery, 1 count of burglary with intent to commit larceny, 1 count of malicious wounding, and 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

His court Date is pending. He is being held without bond.

Original Article, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.

Prince William Police are searching for a suspect who abducted a girl on her way to school, in Woodbridge this morning, and sexually assaulted her.

At 8:14 a.m. officers responded to the 14200 block of Essex Drive in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an abduction. The investigation revealed that the victim, a juvenile girl, was reportedly walking to school along Essex Drive near Radford Drive when an unknown man approached and grabbed her.

During the encounter, the suspect forced his way into a nearby home where he assaulted one of the residents, identified as an adult female, before fleeing the area on foot with the juvenile victim.

“The suspect took the juvenile victim to an unknown location on Cumberland Drive where he sexually assaulted her,” said police spokesman Nathan Probus. “The suspect then released the juvenile victim and fled on foot.”

The juvenile victim was located by responding officers a short time later.

A police K-9 and officers are currently in the area searching for the suspect who has not been located.

“Please avoid the area and follow police direction,” Probus said.

Area schools have been notified as a precaution. The investigation continues.

Suspect Lookout:

Black male, approximately 45 years of age, 5’7″, with a thin build, short hair, and unshaven. Last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.