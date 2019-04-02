UPDATED: 2 Additional Arrests Made in 2017 Murder of Miguel Ruiz Carrillo

UPDATED April 2 at 11:52 a.m.

Since March 23, 2019, detectives from the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit charged two additional suspects in connection to the 2017 murder of Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo, 18, of Alexandria.

The victim’s body was discovered in the area of Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville, August 22, 2017, after he was initially reported missing to Fairfax County Police earlier that month.

Both men were located in Texas in mid-March and have since been transported to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center where they remain in custody.

Several other arrests have been made in connection to this investigation.

Jose Turcios-Flores, 25, of no fixed address was arrested on March 23 and charged with murder.

Carlos Escobar Salinas, 27, of no fixed address, were arrested on March 28 and charged with murder.

Their court date has been set for May 30, 2019. Both are being held without bond.

Other suspects who have been been arrested are Hector Armando Gamez-Amaya, Ismael Antonio Hernandez-Navarro, Tomas Antonio Pino-Mejia, and a male juvenile.

Police have determined the murder to be gang related.

Information has been provided by the Prince William Police Department.

PREVIOUSLY RELEASED: Feb. 12 at 12 p.m.: Additional Arrests Made in 2017 Murder Investigation

Detectives from the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit served a murder petition, Feb. 11, 2019, on an additional suspect sought in connection to the 2017 murder of Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo.

Ruiz Carrillo’s body was discovered in the area of Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville, August 22, 2017, after he was initially reported missing to Fairfax County Police earlier that month.

The latest suspect arrested in the investigation, identified as an 18-year-old man, was a juvenile at the time of the offense and has been incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The accused was transported to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center overnight where he remains in custody.

Several other arrests have been made in connection to this investigation as noted below.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man of no fixed address, was charged with murder a s a juvenile.

His court date is pending. He remains incarcerated.

Because of the suspect’s age at the time of the arrest, police are withholding his name and photograph.

PREVIOUS RELEASES REGARDING MURDER CASE:

Two More Teens Charged with Murder of Miguel Ruiz Carrillo, Dec. 21, 2017

Two more male adult teenagers are being charged with murder in the first degree for their alleged role in the death of 18-year-old Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo of Alexandria whose body was discovered in Nokesville in August.

According to Prince William Public Information Officer, Sgt. Jonathan Perok, on Dec. 7, detectives from the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for a second suspect sought in connection to the murder of Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo.

Dec. 18, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested suspect Tomas Antonio Pino-Mejia in Frederick, Maryland without incident.

A third suspect in the murder, Ismael Antonio Hernandez-Navarro, was also determined to be connected to the investigation.

Dec. 20, Tennessee law enforcement authorities located and arrested Hernandez-Navarro following a vehicle stop on I-81.

The victim’s body was discovered in the area of Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville, August 22, after he was initially reported missing to Fairfax County Police earlier that month.

Another suspect, Hector Armando Gamez-Amaya, was previously arrested in connection to this investigation in September.

Prince William Police have previously stated that the incident appeared to be gang-related.

This investigation continues to be jointly investigated by the Prince William County Police Department and the Fairfax County Police Department. The investigation continues.

Murder Investigation Arrest, Sept., 2017

Sept. 1, detectives from the Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect sought in connection to the murder of Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo.

The victim’s body was discovered in the area of Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville on August 22 after he was initially reported missing to Fairfax County Police earlier that month.

During the investigation, detectives determined this suspect, identified as Hector Armando Gamez-Amaya, was directly involved in the victim’s murder.

On September 3, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested this suspect without incident in Gwinnett County, GA.

This investigation continues to be jointly investigated by the Prince William County Police Department and the Fairfax County Police Department. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Murder Investigation Case Reclassified, Victim Identified, Aug., 2017

On August 23, an autopsy was completed on the human remains which were located in an area near Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville on August 22.

Based upon the investigation, detectives from the Homicide Unit have identified the victim as Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo, 18, of Alexandria.

The victim was previously reported as missing and endangered by Fairfax County Police on August 8.

On August 22, Prince William County Police and Fairfax County Police conducted a search in the above area in Nokesville based upon information received during the course of the investigation.

After an extensive search, including the use of cadaver trained K-9’s, the body of the victim was recovered. This incident was not random and appears to be gang related.

Prince William County Police Homicide Detectives, with assistance from Fairfax County Police, are continuing to actively investigate the victim’s death. At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the victim’s murder. More information will be released when available.

The investigation continues.

Previous News Release from Fairfax County Police

Death Investigation, Aug. 2017

Aug.22 at approximately 7 p.m. police located human remains in an area near Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville (20181).

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and further analysis to determine the cause of death. The victim’s identity is not known at this time and will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified.

At this time, there is no public threat or need for concern. More information will be released when available.

The investigation continues.

