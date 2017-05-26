UPDATED: Driver Charged in Police Cruiser Crash

Updated: May 26, 5:15 p.m.

According to Prince William County Police, a driver ran a red traffic light, which lead to a collision with a marked police cruiser Thursday morning.

“That driver was charged with disregarding a red light,” police spokesperson Sergeant Jonathan L. Perok said.

Original Story:

A marked Prince William County Police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wellington Road and Bethlehem Road in Manassas 6 a.m. Thursday.

According to a witness, there were no major injuries.

“The officer driving was not injured, the other driver, an adult male, was transported with minor injuries,” police spokesperson Sergeant Jonathan L. Perok said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Bristow Beat will continue to update this story.

