UPDATED: Missing Gainesville Man Located in Alaska

UPDATED: Feb. 11, 2019 at 10:45 a.m.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY POLICE: Eli Joseph Blahut, who was reported as missing and endangered on Jan. 31, has been located in Anchorage, Alaska and is safe.

Previously reported, Feb. 8, 2019:

The Prince William County Police Department continues to ask the public for continued assistance regarding the whereabouts of Eli Joseph Blahut, who was originally reported as missing to police on Jan. 31.

Eli was last seen in the Woodbridge area around 2 p.m. on January 25 after leaving a location on Ashton Avenue in the Manassas area of Prince William County on Jan. 25.*

During the investigation, detectives learned that Eli used an ATM at a Bank of America in Arlington on Jan. 25 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Shortly after the transaction, Eli purchased an airline ticket to the Anchorage, Alaska area where detectives believe he is currently.

While Eli is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances, detectives continue to be concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Eli Joseph Blahut is described as a white male, 31 years of age, 5’5″, 165lbs with blue eyes and brown hair

He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket with a cream-colored stripe on the arm and white Nike shoes.

*Police report that detail differs from the original article.

