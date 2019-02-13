UPDATED: Missing Woodbridge Girl Found

UPDATED: Feb. 13 at 5:15 p.m.

Prince William County Police have announced that Aubrey Lynn Russell, who was just released as missing and endangered, has been found safe in Alabama.

Aubrey Russell had been missing from Woodbridge, Virginia.

Original Article, Feb. 13 at 5:05 p.m.

Prince William County Police has just issued a missing person’s alert, Wednesday evening.

Bristow Beat has deleted the details to protect the young woman’s privacy. (Photo will be removed shortly.)

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.