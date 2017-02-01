UPDATED: Police Catch Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself at Local Business

Updated: Feb. 1, 11:30 a.m.

Prince William Police arrested and charged Connie Ray Scott, 57, of Bristow with indecent exposure Jan. 31.

He is held without bond and his court date is pending.

Original Story:

Prince William County Police are searching for Connie Ray Scott, 57, of no fixed address, whom they say exposed himself to a 55-year-old Gainesville woman at a business located in the 7500 block of Linton Hall Road Jan. 16.

According to the victim, at 2:30 p.m., Scott entered the business and requested to speak with her.

“Once inside an office, the accused exposed himself to the victim before leaving the business,” police spokesman Officer Steven R. Mattos Jr. said.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, but they have not been able to locate him.

Police describe Scott as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 205 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is wanted on charges of indecent exposure.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

© 2017, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.