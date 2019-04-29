UPDATED: Police Identify Victim in Woodbridge Homicide

UPDATED April 30 at 3:15 p.m.

Homicide Investigation CASE RECLASSIFIED/ VICTIM IDENTIFIED

An autopsy was completed, April 29, on the deceased body that was found along the woodline near the area of Minnieville Road and Alps Drive in Woodbridge earlier that morning.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of the deceased as Angelo Kadro Blakeney, 23, of Washington D.C.

The deceased had no known ties to the Prince William County area. Based upon the results of the autopsy and the preliminary investigation into the death, detectives are now investigating this case as a homicide. More information about this investigation will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Original Article:

Prince William Police are investigating a dead body that has been found near Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, this Monday morning.

April 29 at 6:41 a.m., officers responded to the area of Minnieville Road and Alps Drive in Woodbridge for a dead body found in the woods by a citizen.

“Officers arrived on scene and found one adult male victim. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating,” said police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr.

The incident is isolated to the woodline and there are no public safety concerns at this time, according to police.

