UPDATED: Warrenton Missing Juvenile Found Safe

UPDATE, Oct. 11 at 4:50 p.m.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank you for your assistance, the missing juvenile, Wiley Steven Saville, has been located.

Details from Original Story:

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a missing endangered teen.

Wiley Saville was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m. He left his residence, in the Warrenton area, on foot.

Wiley Stevens Saville is a 16-year-old white male. The sheriff’s office had reason to believe he might need help.

Details from this story have been omitted to protect the privacy of the juvenile who has now been located.

