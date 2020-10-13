VA Department of Elections Online Portal Down During Registration Deadline

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – The Virginia Department of Elections’ online portal for voter registration and other voter tools is down today, Tuesday, Oct. 13. The PWC Elections Team has a workaround in place to continue early voting, even though state resources are down. Other localities may be experiencing disruptions in accommodating early voters; however, early voting is not disrupted for Prince William County voters. Today, Tuesday, Oct. 13, also marks the last day to register to vote or update an address for the Nov. 3 election. If you need to register, you may do so using a paper voter registration application and putting it in the mail today. Paper registrations need to be postmarked for today, Oct. 13, or dropped off at one of the three County early voting sites by 5 p.m. today.