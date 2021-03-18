Va State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Prince William County

Virginia State Police continues to investigate a four-vehicle crash in Prince William County that occurred Thursday afternoon, March 18, that has resulted in three deaths.

The incident began at approximately 4:33 p.m. Thursday when a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Avenger traveling north on Interstate 95 at a high rate of speed near the 127-mile-marker in Spotsylvania County. The violation was for traveling 80 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. The Dodge refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Within two minutes, the trooper terminated the pursuit due to heavy northbound traffic on I-95. The Dodge sped away headed north using the left shoulder.

State police further north positioned themselves for the coming suspect vehicle and, due to lighter traffic, re-initiated the pursuit of the speeding Dodge as it continued north on I-95. The Dodge exited I-95 for the Express Lanes. It broke through three of the lighted Express Lanes gates at the entry as it headed north into the lanes that were switched for southbound traffic only. The trooper did not follow the Dodge into the Express Lanes.

Inside the Express Lanes at the 155-mile-marker, the Dodge struck head-on a southbound Ford Ranger pickup truck. The impact of the crash caused the Ford to run off the side of the Express Lanes and over the guardrail. Meanwhile, two more southbound vehicles collided with the Dodge, causing the Dodge to catch fire.

The female driver of the Dodge died at the scene. The female passenger in the Dodge was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The male driver of the Ford pickup truck died at the scene.

The driver in the third vehicle in the crash was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the fourth vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Names will be released once next of kin is notified.

