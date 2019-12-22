VA State Police Now Report 63 Vehicles Involved in I-64 Crash

The Virginia State Police are now reporting that 63 vehicles are involved in the chain reaction crashes impacting East and West I-64.

The accident occured in York County near Williamsburg, Virginia. State Police adjusted their count at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, reporting on Twitter.

Virginia Police further reported 35 injured people have been transported for medical treatment. There are no fatalities noted at this time.

VDOT reported there was fog and ice on Queens Creek bridge at 7:51 a.m. when the crashes began.

The crash comes during a heavy-trafficked holiday travel time. Travelers may want to postpone holiday travels in that area and avoid I-64 at this time.

Police recommend following @511statedeva for detour information.

Virginia Police further shared information provided by VDOT Hampton Roads at approximately 12:30 p.m.. According to VDOT, all eastbound lanes have been reopeneed on I-64 at Queens Creek Bridge in York County, but all Westbound Lanes remain closed.

Traffic is being detoured off Route 199/Humelsine Parkway Exit 242.

