UPDATED: Va State Troopers Respond to Hundreds of Traffic Crashes, Thursday

All available Virginia State Police troopers will continue to work through the evening and overnight. Temperatures will start dropping within the hour, and more freezing rain and snow are in the forecast for tonight through Friday morning. Thus, state police is still discouraging Virginians from traveling as wet roads will refreeze and become very slick.

State police have responded to 385 traffic crashes and 255 disabled vehicles since midnight (Feb. 18) through 4 p.m. (Feb. 18). The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. State police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Caroline County. At this stage of the investigation, that crash does not appear to be weather-related.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 18), state police are currently responding to 8 traffic crashes and five disabled/stuck vehicles across the state.

From 12 a.m. through 4 p.m., Thursday (Feb. 18), Virginia State Police have responded to.

Richmond Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 94 Traffic Crashes Culpeper Division: 47 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes —————————–———————–From 12 a.m. through 4 p.m., Thursday (Feb. 18), Virginia State Police have responded to.45 Disabled Vehicles & 94 Traffic Crashes47 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes Appomattox Division : 25 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes Wytheville Division : 27 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes Chesapeake Division : 27 Disabled Vehicles & 41 Traffic Crashes Salem Division : 37 Disabled Vehicles & 52 Traffic Crashes Fairfax Division : 50 Disabled Vehicles & 85 Traffic Crashes

Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.

If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:

• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow and ice before heading out.

• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

• Slow speed for conditions.

• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.