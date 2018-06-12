Vangie Williams Will Challenge Wittman in Va 1st District Congressional Race

Vangie Williams is the winner of the Virginia 1st Congressional District Democratic Primary. With more than 99.5% of the vote counted, she has won 39.87% of the vote in a three-person race.

She will face off against Republican incumbent Rob Wittman in November of 2018.

Williams is a mother of six daughters and brings 30 years of government experience to the table. She is a full time major government contractor as a strategic planner/senior project control principal where she strengthens national security. Vangie overcame “insurmountable odds” rising up from a difficult childhood. She describes herself as a “strategic planner” from King George, Virginia.

Williams believes she can win over members of both parties. She presented herself as more fiscally moderate than her two opponents, but is socially conservative and an advocate for LGBTQ rights. She was the only woman and African American in the race.

Democratic Primary

Vangie Williams: 10,967, 39.87%

John Suddarth: 7,533, 27.38%

Edwin Santana Jr. 9,008, 32.75

Other Candidates:

John Suddarth is an army veteran, accomplished businessman and active community leader. He is a graduate of West Point with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. John =worked as an aerospace engineer at GE before earning a MBA at Standford University in Public Management. He founded Linden Tree Capital.

Edwin Santana Jr. is is a 2nd generation Puerto Rican. He is a father, son, engineer and USMC Officer. He is a logistics consultant with a commitment to service. He describes himself as an unapologetic progressive. He lives in Stafford.

Republican Primary : Rob Wittman ran unopposed.

The 1st District stretches from Gainesville to Stafford.

