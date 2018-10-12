VDOT: I-66 Outside the Beltway Project, Lane Closures, Traffic Changes Week of Oct. 14
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project
Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
Week of October 14
By the Virginia Department of Transportation
What’s Happening
Crews will continue shifting travel lanes and setting up concrete barriers to create safe work zones along Interstate 66. Upcoming planned construction activities include:
- Grading, excavating, and clearing trees and brush at the Route 28, Route 123 and Route 50 interchanges and other places where work zones are set up along the corridor
- Begin excavation for retaining walls near Jermantown Road
- Rubblizing the shoulder along eastbound I-66 in the vicinity of Route 28
- Continued grading and drainage work at the future University Boulevard Park and Ride Lot
- Begin grading and excavating for the new E.C. Lawrence Park Access Road
- Continued relocation of underground and overhead utilities along I-66
|
The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project will add express lanes stretching 22.5 miles from the Capital Beltway to Route 29 in Gainesville, rebuild major interchanges along the I-66 corridor, create thousands of new park and ride spaces, and expand trail options for cyclists and pedestrians. Learn more at Transform66.org.
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia 511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I-66 East from Groveton Road to Bull Run
Tuesday, October 16 – Thursday, October 18: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 West from Compton Road to Bull Run
Monday, October 15: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect intermittent 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.
I-66 East from Route 29 Centreville to Stringfellow Road
Monday, October 15: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.
I-66 East from Route 28 to Fairfax County Parkway
Tuesday, October 16 – Thursday, October 18: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY)
I-66 East from Route 28 to Fairfax County Parkway
Tuesday, October 16 – Thursday, October 18: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.
I-66 West from Route 50 to Stringfellow Road
Friday, October 19: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect intermittent 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I-66 West from Route 50 to Stringfellow Road
Friday, October 19: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.
I-66 East from Jermantown Road to Blake Lane
Thursday, October 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, October 19: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to I-66 West
Saturday, October 13: midnight to 3 a.m.
The ramp from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) South to I-66 West will be closed during Saturday night’s overnight hours for attenuator repair. Traffic will be detoured to the exit for I-66 East, stay to the right for Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North, and then follow signs to I-66 West.
I-66 West from Route 243 (Nutley Street) to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Sunday, October 14 – Wednesday, October 17: 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect intermittent 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.
I-66 East from Jermantown Road to Blake Lane
Thursday, October 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, October 19: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
I-66 West from Nutley Street to Chain Bridge Road
Sunday, October 14 – Wednesday, October 17: 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY)
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.
Facebook Comments
Category: News