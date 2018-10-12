VDOT: I-66 Outside the Beltway Project, Lane Closures, Traffic Changes Week of Oct. 14

I-66 West from Compton Road to Bull Run

Monday, October 15: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect intermittent 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.

I-66 East from Route 29 Centreville to Stringfellow Road

Monday, October 15: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.

I-66 East from Route 28 to Fairfax County Parkway

Tuesday, October 16 – Thursday, October 18: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 15-minute full stoppages of traffic after midnight.